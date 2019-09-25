Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) Lifted by $631,488 as Stock Rose; Round Table Services Increases Stake in New Mtn Fin (NMFC)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 30,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 27,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.87. About 14.77 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Joins With Foundations to Study Its Role in Elections; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 234,507 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Relief Rally For New Mountain Finance’s Share Price And Cash Income? – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of $75 Million of Additional 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) CEO Rob Hamwee on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million of 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,369 shares to 84,711 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp owns 26,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj invested in 915,033 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 47,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 27,789 shares. Advisory Research reported 225,074 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 450,521 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.04% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 48,957 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 79,326 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 11,900 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 670 shares. Moreover, Paw has 0.45% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Moreover, Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.23% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 254,526 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd invested in 249,275 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Shares for $24,932 were bought by Ogens David. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz. Jerry Karrie J. had bought 500 shares worth $6,625. 9,350 shares were bought by Weinstein Adam, worth $124,693.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co Del Com (NYSE:TRC) by 30,853 shares to 507,106 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 102,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp Com (NYSE:BKH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook’s Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Facebook Uses Smart Timing for Its Smart Glasses – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.