Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Its Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Position; Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its United Microelectronics (UMC) Position by $340,000

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. It closed at $2.04 lastly. It is down 20.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 5,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 3,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 602,397 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,527 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,091 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.34% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,125 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,546 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,860 were reported by Ironwood Inv Counsel. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Financial Counselors owns 3,376 shares. Fin Advantage invested in 77 shares. Granite Inv Partners Lc holds 6,975 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Axa invested in 0.69% or 307,366 shares. State Street holds 0.22% or 4.83 million shares. Mai Cap holds 404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 32,786 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDR) by 45,233 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,319 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.