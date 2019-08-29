Gamco Investors Et Al Position in Legg Mason Com (LM) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc Com (LM) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 19,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.05 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 359,772 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 17,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 11.69M shares traded or 97.73% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 111,353 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc accumulated 4,400 shares. Westpac Banking has 86,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv holds 10,251 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 204 shares. 16 are owned by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.17M are held by Gabelli Funds Limited. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 77,426 shares. Brinker Capital owns 39,550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). West Coast Fin Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,051 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,245 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business (NYSE:IBM) by 9,116 shares to 20,545 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastern Co Com (NASDAQ:EML) by 54,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, T. Rowe Price see shares fall amid Wall Street’s very bad day – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason sees profit decline 8% but exceeds Wall Street estimates in 1Q – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.4% or 157,946 shares. Rockland Tru holds 24,830 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 8,483 were accumulated by Legacy Private Trust. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 463,462 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Co owns 24,755 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cullen Mngmt has invested 2.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge Management holds 3,336 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability reported 571 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 42,535 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,951 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 134,634 shares stake. Davis R M invested in 0.03% or 7,745 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Personal Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,900 shares to 46,844 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,241 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).