Gamco Investors Et Al Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Jane Street Group Has Decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Stake by $954,000 as Share Price Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 954,203 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 45,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 208,932 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 254,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 587,114 shares traded or 72.62% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Targets of 10%-14% Operating Profit Margin; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:STMP) by 129,300 shares to 133,900 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMA) by 41,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DNL).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,237 shares to 50,441 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 78,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cooper Tire & Rubber declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cooper Tire and Sailun announce joint venture for new TBR tire plant in Vietnam – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results February 19 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.