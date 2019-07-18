Gamco Investors Et Al Position in Bunge Limited Com (BG) Has Lifted by $5.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.34 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 109,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 324,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, up from 215,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 334,676 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, up from 91,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 4.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,092 shares to 53,621 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,154 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.