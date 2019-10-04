Gamco Investors Et Al Position in Azz Com (AZZ) Lifted as Share Value Declined; Marshall & Sullivan Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 1.37M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Azz Inc Com (AZZ) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 111,500 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Azz Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 105,331 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 24/04/2018 – AZZ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 13 Days; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-K for Year Ended Feb 28, 2017; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.75 TO $2.25

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying AZZ Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Beyond Meat Rallies As McDonald’s Announces Testing Of Plant-Based Burger In Canada – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Date to Thursday, May 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 110,990 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $112.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) by 117,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc Com (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 4,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 7,130 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). 25,290 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Dupont Management Corp reported 35,104 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 48,336 are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 9,080 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 27,700 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,481 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 34,934 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 20,232 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. The insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268. 704 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W. The insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.