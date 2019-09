Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Myers Inds (MYE) Stake By $2.03 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased By $15.94 Million Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 65.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 470,077 shares with $8.56 million value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $3.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 2.84M shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Myers Inds Inc (MYE) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 107,050 shares as Myers Inds Inc (MYE)’s stock declined 9.06%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 4.14 million shares with $79.86 million value, down from 4.25M last quarter. Myers Inds Inc now has $635.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 149,191 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 06/03/2018 – MYE SEES FY REV. UP LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS, CONSTANT CURRENCY; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 29/04/2018 – Jordan Myers, James McGinnis; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 02/04/2018 – Cingulate Therapeutics Appoints Laurie Myers, PhD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers On Building a Winning Team; 17/05/2018 – Myers Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C, EST. 19C (2 EST.)

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.66 million for 2.47 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad Anónima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 41,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. 555,679 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,517 shares. 1.24 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 11,975 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 130,863 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 15,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,594 were accumulated by Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 2.17M shares. Brandes Invest Prns LP has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Morgan Stanley reported 126,076 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 844,617 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,830 shares.

Analysts await Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MYE’s profit will be $4.97 million for 31.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Myers Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) stake by 22,001 shares to 255,097 valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 21,400 shares. Kemet Corporation Come New (NYSE:KEM) was raised too.