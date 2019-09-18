Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake; Wabash National (WNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 706,068 shares as Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 2.24 million shares with $120.74M value, down from 2.95M last quarter. Mondelez International now has $78.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 100,995 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 91 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 63 cut down and sold their positions in Wabash National Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 50.48 million shares, up from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wabash National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 48 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.44% above currents $54.41 stock price. Mondelez International had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Tegna Inc Com stake by 95,200 shares to 509,100 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped El Paso Elec Co Com New (NYSE:EE) stake by 9,450 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was raised too.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 272,800 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 771,014 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 44,221 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 61,745 shares.

