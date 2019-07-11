Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Stake by $1.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Cut by $95.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 905,742 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12M, down from 931,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 494,115 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $226.01. About 473,822 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $143.62M for 13.15 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.52M for 26.40 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

