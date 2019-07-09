Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Maintained by American Investment Services Inc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc. (DRQ) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 626,728 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, up from 619,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 376,779 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 150 were reported by Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 162,349 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.56% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 100,017 shares. Advisors Asset Inc invested in 319,572 shares or 0.8% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,017 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 138,695 shares. Florida-based Harvey Cap Incorporated has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Monetary Management Gru Inc accumulated 0.29% or 5,232 shares. 4,363 were reported by Accredited Investors. 12,289 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Group. Accuvest Glob Advisors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 58,406 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,386 shares to 15,495 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,933 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) by 16,900 shares to 210,314 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New Com (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated reported 868 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 42,153 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 3.80M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 292,339 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 246,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1,561 shares. Northern Trust holds 957,321 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0% or 65,200 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Regions holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 40,339 shares. Argent holds 4,963 shares. 100,000 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. State Street has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).