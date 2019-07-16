Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted By $1.49 Million Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Position; LKA GOLD (LKAI) Sellers Increased By 2.78% Their Shorts

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 255.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 13,675 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 19,025 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 5,350 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $84.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

LKA GOLD INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:LKAI) had an increase of 2.78% in short interest. LKAI’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.78% from 3,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 37 days are for LKA GOLD INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s short sellers to cover LKAI’s short positions. It closed at $0.074 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Management Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Strs Ohio has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,100 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Calamos Lc owns 797,353 shares. 589,279 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.47M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 81,600 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc World Markets owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 266,925 shares. Wesbanco Bank invested in 46,235 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 63,400 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company reported 224,687 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Boltwood Cap holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,730 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $112 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – bizjournals.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.