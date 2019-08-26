Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Position in National Beverage Com (FIZZ); Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Boosted Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (FIZZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 231,682 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, up from 224,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in National Beverage Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 182,240 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 402.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 27,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 34,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 6,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $223.2. About 417,709 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 39,764 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,119 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arista Networks Stock Jumped 32.8% in February – Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista: Warning Signs And What’s Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Com (NYSE:LEN) by 10,250 shares to 8,750 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,630 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 232,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate, New York-based fund reported 34,538 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 37,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 10,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 21,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 23,700 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 8,469 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 40,095 shares. Strs Ohio owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 216,305 shares. 4,838 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Commerce. Morgan Stanley owns 141,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 8,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Beverage Corp. And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/08/2019: TME,COST,FIZZ – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Beverage Lawsuit: Why FIZZ Stock Is Fizzling Today – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.