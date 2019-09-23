Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN); 10-15 Associates Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $479,232 as Market Valuation Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 183.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 2,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 1.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 147,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, up from 140,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 4.36M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Ltd holds 7,000 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 26,081 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp holds 38,396 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Proshare Llc holds 0.02% or 47,286 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.01% or 16,149 shares. Colonial Tru reported 43,736 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,510 shares. Hamlin Capital Management Lc holds 2.82% or 789,391 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 0.03% or 5,007 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 126,866 shares. 5.82M were accumulated by Invesco. First Personal Fincl accumulated 246 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 129,133 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp Com Par $. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 5,621 shares to 58,824 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns Ico (NASDAQ:LORL) by 13,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,208 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:H).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,870 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.53 million shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc stated it has 12,168 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 912,435 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 35,629 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barbara Oil invested in 0.83% or 20,000 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 659,883 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.52% or 808,123 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 27,086 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,304 shares. Mirae Asset reported 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Manhattan stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $1.76M worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.