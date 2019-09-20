Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG); Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 89.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 19,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 20.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 125,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.13 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.92M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Lc has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,139 shares. Ajo Lp owns 1.54M shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Baldwin holds 28,262 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 124,781 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 89,978 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited (Wy) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthquest stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 196,822 are owned by Bainco Int Investors. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.61% or 13.56M shares. Stanley Cap Ltd Liability holds 51,795 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.74M shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 2.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.21% or 142,197 shares in its portfolio. Polar Llp holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.78 million shares. Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 76,833 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 900,000 shares to 26.60M shares, valued at $28.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 522,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 59,400 shares to 839,602 shares, valued at $42.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar B Shares by 58,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.