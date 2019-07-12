Gamco Investors Et Al Increased Stake in Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL); Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Flir Systems (FLIR) Position by $4.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 86,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.35M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 158,428 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 267,656 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 929,436 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, up from 661,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Belmond Ltd.’s Shares Popped 45% Today – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Lose Steam Amid Growth Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “OnDeck Launches “Summer Of Small Business” National Campaign – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy As the Index Escapes a Hard Correction – Investorplace.com” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “HBO To The Max: Analysts Await Critical Pricing Info On New Subscription Streaming Service – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Group C by 11,248 shares to 178,765 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar B Shares by 78,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in La Z Boy Chair Co (NYSE:LZB).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.50 million for 24.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).