Gamco Investors Et Al Increased Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stake By $845,603; Perceptron (PRCP) Shorts Lowered By 9.01%

Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) had a decrease of 9.01% in short interest. PRCP’s SI was 63,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.01% from 69,900 shares previously. With 24,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s short sellers to cover PRCP’s short positions. The SI to Perceptron Inc’s float is 0.69%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 7,201 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 76,873 shares as Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 5.84M shares with $64.63 million value, up from 5.76 million last quarter. Diebold Nixdorf now has $816.68M valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 952,631 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $22,200 were bought by Van Valkenburg Richard on Friday, June 14. $6,640 worth of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was bought by Watza David Lawrence.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Perceptron, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,478 shares. 42,393 are held by Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 111,849 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Quantum Capital accumulated 142,191 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ancora Advsr holds 74,496 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 32,809 shares. 173,993 are held by Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Punch And Associate Investment Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 585,644 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 55,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 760 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 10,143 shares. Moab Capital Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.61% or 907,617 shares.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $44.65 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 25,895 shares to 1.21M valued at $79.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Fuel Gas Co N J Com (NYSE:NFG) stake by 58,055 shares and now owns 2.42M shares. Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $549,613 activity. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4. $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Naher Ulrich, worth $100,619. The insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 26,277 shares. Whittier holds 4,146 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 144,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 30,687 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 55,600 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank owns 28,725 shares. 2.03M are owned by Ancora Advisors Ltd. Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 21,229 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 77,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 1,160 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 217,322 shares.

