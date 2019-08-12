Gamco Investors Et Al Holding In Ducommun Del Com (DCO) Was Has Lifted; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Price Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 27,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The hedge fund held 247,440 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 219,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 67,614 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 453,725 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon, Ducommun sign new strategic supplier agreement – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ducommun up 14% after Q1 results beats; and improved margins – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/05: (LONE) (NPTN) (DCO) Higher; (AVID) (EVBG) (IFF) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ducommun Announces Second Quarter Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s stock drags Dow down as surprise production cuts spook market – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 4,298 shares to 105,656 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc by 91,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys (NYSE:TDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 0.01% or 528,340 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 131,024 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Acadian Asset Management reported 16,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr has 187,335 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). New York-based Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York has invested 2.28% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Citigroup Inc reported 3,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 17,425 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 2,100 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.08% or 247,440 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Brave Asset Mngmt owns 1.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 20,413 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 10,125 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 585,493 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6,324 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Cornerstone Inc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 167,145 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 13,917 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 14,092 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 35,670 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,777 shares. 57,374 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Nordea Invest Ab has 53,876 shares.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.