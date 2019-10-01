Gamco Investors Et Al Holding in Canterbury Pk Hldg (CPHC) Has Cut by $531,600; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Increased Stake by $2.28 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 67,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 42,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.58 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Canterbury Pk Hldg Corp (CPHC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% . The hedge fund held 439,130 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, down from 483,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Canterbury Pk Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 1,291 shares traded. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) has declined 26.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPHC News: 16/05/2018 – Canterbury Park Statement Concerning the Potential for Legalization of Sports Betting in Minnesota; 14/03/2018 – Canterbury Park Raises Quarterly Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park 4Q EPS 43c; 14/05/2018 – Canterbury Park 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park 4Q Rev $12M; 14/05/2018 – Canterbury Park 1Q Rev $12.2M; 14/03/2018 Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Canterbury Park Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPHC); 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 50,796 shares to 72,843 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited Com (NYSE:BG) by 35,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

