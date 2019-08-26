Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped U S G Com New (USG) Holding By $978,250; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (MUH)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc (MUH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.57, from 3.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 880,543 shares, down from 2.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased U S G Corp Com New (USG) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 22,750 shares as U S G Corp Com New (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 899,218 shares with $38.94 million value, up from 876,468 last quarter. U S G Corp Com New now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 64,366 shares to 639,080 valued at $69.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edgewell Pers Care Co stake by 24,798 shares and now owns 1.44M shares. Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,910 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc. Karpas Strategies Llc, New York-based fund reported 79,329 shares. Havens Advsr Limited Company reported 2.77% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ruggie Capital, Florida-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 49,287 were reported by Eaton Vance. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 165,500 shares. Bokf Na holds 32,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has 22,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.63 million shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 12,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Co has 0.1% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 240,449 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 148,743 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2.19% or 61,962 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. for 323,748 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 18,387 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 39,425 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,100 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II declares $0.0565 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MUH Is A 5.39% Yielder Which Can Be Bought At A 7.70% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Trump firms up plan to import medicines; pharma companies resist – Reuters” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: Opportunity To Buy MYF Which Offers One Of The Highest Yields In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.