Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped Holding in Superior Inds Intl (SUP) by $368,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $560,000 as Share Price Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Superior Inds Intl Inc (SUP) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 92,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The hedge fund held 874,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 782,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Superior Inds Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 307,451 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Capex $95M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 bln for third natural resources fund; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 16,401 shares. 11,858 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. 308,969 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 22,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Paloma Partners Management invested in 23,498 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 874,601 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Dc Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 4.18% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 20,168 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). 66,536 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17,758 shares to 881,906 shares, valued at $50.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Group C by 11,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,765 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Com holds 14,000 shares. 325,000 are held by Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. 251,642 were accumulated by Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 5.50 million shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 22,500 shares. Hl Service Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Beck Mack Oliver Llc has 3.62% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 3.58M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 85,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Williams Jones And Associates Limited Company stated it has 11,250 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Llc holds 0.24% or 76,375 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.11% or 4.51M shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc has 35,469 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 450,384 shares or 0.03% of the stock.