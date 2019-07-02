Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Position in Allegheny Technologies Com (ATI) by $367,500 as Market Value Declined; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Holding by $406,252

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc Com (ATI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 778,400 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, down from 793,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 613,045 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 996,163 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 657,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 3,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 57,017 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.73 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 320,184 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 7.98 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp. Advisory Ser Net Ltd accumulated 399 shares. 35,174 were accumulated by Laurion Lp. Gam Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 219,439 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 38,844 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 783,100 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Gp Public Limited invested in 1.95% or 309,534 shares. Highland LP stated it has 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 36.54% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATI’s profit will be $41.60 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd holds 0.01% or 43,074 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 475,000 shares. Dc Advisors Ltd invested 5.61% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 94,054 shares. Old National Retail Bank In holds 0.03% or 21,195 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 35,000 shares. Rech Invsts accumulated 8.33 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 252,185 are owned by Mcclain Value Management Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 91,466 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 32,581 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct holds 0.56% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 1.71M shares.

