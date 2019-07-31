Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Pnm Res (PNM) Holding by $379,102; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Boosted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 491.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 1,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 3.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 8,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 368,518 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 30.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $29.47 million for 33.87 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNM Resources reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

