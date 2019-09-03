Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Palo Alto Networks (PANW)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 317 funds started new or increased positions, while 205 cut down and sold equity positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The funds in our database now own: 102.19 million shares, up from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Palo Alto Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 21 to 21 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 168 Increased: 206 New Position: 111.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Valvoline Inc Com stake by 23,152 shares to 1.78M valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) stake by 108,421 shares and now owns 1.91M shares. Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 10,419 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 90,300 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Kcm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 53,031 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dupont Corp accumulated 144,860 shares. 12,549 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.73 million shares stake. Lord Abbett has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 16,902 shares. 15.36M are held by Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aviva Plc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 548,365 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc reported 215,000 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,200 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.22 million for 188.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.02 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for 928,933 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 119,998 shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has 6.17% invested in the company for 47,630 shares. The Connecticut-based White Elm Capital Llc has invested 4.82% in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group, a New York-based fund reported 325,652 shares.