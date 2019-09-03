Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Marcus Com (MCS) Stake By $2.50 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Marcus Corp Com (MCS) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 62,550 shares as Marcus Corp Com (MCS)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 879,350 shares with $35.22M value, down from 941,900 last quarter. Marcus Corp Com now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 76,513 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.40’s average target is 36.63% above currents $22.25 stock price. Noble Energy had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $29 target. See Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Noble Energy, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 92,226 shares. American Intl Grp Inc reported 217,692 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 62,433 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 212,150 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 95,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.04M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 182,390 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 160,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 17,473 were accumulated by Delphi Mngmt Ma. Qs Limited Liability owns 62,884 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 25,763 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 2,900 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.14 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.47 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,254 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 66,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium accumulated 17,992 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.03% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 139,171 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.01% or 75,706 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 54,255 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has 617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 9,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 119 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.27% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Manufacturers Life The holds 13,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 80,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.4% or 249,281 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 81,267 shares.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WhirlyBall prepares for fall opening in Brookfield: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference September 5 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.