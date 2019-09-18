Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake as Shares Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $146.29. About 475,602 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.88 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 88DG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.14M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 3.86 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 25,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Company owns 7,494 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Optimum holds 0.19% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 12,930 shares. 88,270 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Ltd Com. Lincoln Corporation owns 6,687 shares. Estabrook reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 37,691 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0% or 23,461 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp reported 0.42% stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,823 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 14,150 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 478,962 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Fulton Bank Na owns 0.07% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 21,954 shares. Phocas Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1,200 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azz Inc Com (NYSE:AZZ) by 18,000 shares to 111,500 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,174 shares to 44,021 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 52,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).