Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Idex (IEX) Position by $4.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Share Price Rose While Phocas Financial Lowered Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 64,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 71,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 80,274 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 25,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 416,441 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.69M, down from 441,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.85. About 268,607 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX)

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 28.06 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 48,895 shares to 97,331 shares, valued at $20.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.82 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,259 shares to 106,363 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. 1,790 shares were bought by Hobart Brian E, worth $100,061 on Thursday, April 25.