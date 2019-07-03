Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised Its Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Position by $382,800; Credit Agricole S A Lowered Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Position as Share Value Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,885 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.64 million, up from 199,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 713,965 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 33,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,489 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 83,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 186,959 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 46,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 32,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 8.50% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $94.05M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.21% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $570,119 activity. ZIDAR THOMAS P sold 3,482 shares worth $252,863. $164,552 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was sold by LARSON DAVID L on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. 75,874 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 0% or 6,178 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 5,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru holds 6 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 541,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,000 are held by First Manhattan Communications. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,149 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs LP holds 73,737 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0.01% or 36,276 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 176,905 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 60,209 shares. 531,211 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,725 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,715 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 142 are held by Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Gam Ag owns 34,503 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young Communications Ltd reported 23,420 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 52,480 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 34,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.35% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 3,255 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Co owns 23,540 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 5,516 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 20,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adirondack Tru reported 1,931 shares.

