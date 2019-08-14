Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised By $507,111 Its Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased By $11.47 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) stake by 44.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 3,993 shares as Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 13,039 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 9,046 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Cl A now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 36.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 231,794 shares with $20.21M value, down from 363,624 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $15.95B valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 292,686 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 173,528 shares to 844,266 valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 270,067 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 183 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 454,850 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saturna Capital Corp stated it has 1.28% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Friess Associate Llc has 220,946 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 1.26M shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 47,709 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd invested in 10,315 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.07M shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 396,400 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 116,596 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 115,468 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 28,468 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 231,794 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 13.27% above currents $84.75 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Texas-based Stephens Invest Management Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 15,590 shares. Syntal Capital Limited Co reported 4,641 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 0.03% or 106,821 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 237,051 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford owns 2.07 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 571 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Artisan Prns LP invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brighton Jones Llc invested in 3,743 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50,400 shares. Partner Mngmt Lp invested in 3,839 shares.