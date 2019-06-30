Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised By $1.16 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was reinitiated by Northland. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Northland Capital. The stock of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. See Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Northland Rating: Outperform New Target: $1.5000 Reinitiate

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 77.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 21,860 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock declined 9.61%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 49,970 shares with $2.68M value, up from 28,110 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) stake by 43,244 shares to 309,258 valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 36,000 shares. Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) was reduced too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. 710 shares were sold by Shenoy Navin, worth $33,256 on Monday, January 28.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel had 24 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 4. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny, a New York-based fund reported 280,884 shares. Pinnacle Advisory holds 3,823 shares. Raymond James And has 3.68 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited reported 131,536 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 131,289 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund stated it has 1.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakbrook Invests accumulated 140,949 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 0.43% or 26,573 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Daiwa Sb has 92,150 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Lc owns 96,927 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 217,614 are held by Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri. Hl Svcs owns 505,138 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. The New York-based Wafra Inc has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.04 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity. LEDDY JEFFREY A bought 50,000 shares worth $57,500. Marks Joshua had bought 10,000 shares worth $10,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 1,880 shares. Alpine Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 18,007 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 176,543 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Two Sigma Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,829 shares. Alps reported 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). 17,527 are owned by Oppenheimer & Company. Morgan Stanley owns 14,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 328,200 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 2,676 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,900 are held by Bridgeway Cap. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.2% or 8.84M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 522 shares.