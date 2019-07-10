Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding as Stock Rose; Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 18 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Wright Ser Inc has 1.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51,081 shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 113,144 shares. Highland Management Ltd has invested 1.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 2.95 million shares. Swift Run Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,220 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 156,854 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 7.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 97,427 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% or 377 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Capital Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,535 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Assets Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 66,400 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synthetic Biologics Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrariâ€™s(NYSE:RACE) 1-Off Models Have a 5 Year Wait List – Live Trading News” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dril Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,100 shares to 626,728 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corpcl (NYSE:ETM) by 127,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,477 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,858 are held by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. American National Registered Investment Advisor holds 62,766 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Orrstown owns 17,984 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 6.28 million shares. Df Dent holds 0.25% or 107,701 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 4.48 million shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation stated it has 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 3.36% or 193.86M shares in its portfolio. New York-based King Wealth has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,324 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) holds 0.02% or 19,536 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,660 shares. Carderock Capital Incorporated reported 45,373 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,557 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 1.05M shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.