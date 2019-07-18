Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lowered Honeywell Int’l (HON) Position; Magyar Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 2 decreased and sold stock positions in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 707,592 shares, down from 710,197 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Magyar Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 111,196 shares as Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 1.17M shares with $185.63M value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. Honeywell Int’l Inc now has $122.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 5.43 million shares traded or 104.25% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. for 539,833 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 98,588 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 501 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,700 activity.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 18 shares traded. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services and products for families and businesses in Central New Jersey. The company has market cap of $68.80 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It has a 24.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) stake by 189,235 shares to 292,765 valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) stake by 55,200 shares and now owns 158,900 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was made by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

