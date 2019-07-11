Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $634,608; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) rating on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $2.5 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell” rating. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 5,424 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 123,679 shares with $14.59M value, up from 118,255 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Tyler Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:TYL) stake by 5,000 shares to 82,935 valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newmont Mining Corp Holding Co (NYSE:NEM) stake by 20,685 shares and now owns 869,098 shares. Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Limited Liability Company has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetary Gru Inc holds 118,563 shares. Carderock Cap Management has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 42,406 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 34,231 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 5.02 million shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.86% or 73,244 shares. Cap Ca holds 107,745 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Incorporated reported 5,449 shares stake. 87,932 are owned by M Kraus. 11.39 million were reported by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Orleans Cap Corp La stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 884,850 shares. Yhb Inv Incorporated invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 256,560 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 372,300 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Limited has invested 0.43% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 279,600 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 41,158 shares. 129,700 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.87M shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc holds 0.27% or 122,220 shares in its portfolio. 378,958 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ionic Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 22,330 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc accumulated 0.07% or 161,384 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by Lawler Robert D.. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million. On Friday, May 24 DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

The stock increased 5.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 49.86M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c