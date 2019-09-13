Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lifted Icu Medical (ICUI) Holding by $554,961; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Position by $421,998

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 14,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $360.32. About 157,461 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 37,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 35,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $163.4. About 94,243 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical CFO Announces Intention to Retire from CFO Role After Close of FY19 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ICU Medical (ICUI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICU Medical beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mngmt holds 1,078 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 386,592 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 5,043 shares. 4,948 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Legal General Grp Pcl accumulated 34,947 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 58,956 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 53,750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Penn Cap accumulated 55,048 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 39,565 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Comerica Bancshares owns 10,093 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Advisory Services Net Ltd Company invested in 0% or 143 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forman Corp Class A by 57,900 shares to 797,178 shares, valued at $43.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 37,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,981 shares, and cut its stake in Tredegar Inds Inc (NYSE:TG).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65,229 shares to 450 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).