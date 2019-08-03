Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Its Position in Cutera Com (CUTR) by $1.92 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 112,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, up from 988,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 69,547 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Cutera Receives ANVISA Approval of truSculpt® Body Sculpting Systems in Brazil – Financial Post” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What to Do After Cutera Stock Fell 16.7% – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cutera Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

