Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Its Minerals Technologies (MTX) Holding; Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 196,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 187,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 162,910 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

