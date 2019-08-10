Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Its Holding in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $4.59 Million; Tcw Group Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $623,316

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 120,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 521,696 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 400,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL LOWERING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 104,908 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

