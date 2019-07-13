Gamco Investors Et Al Has Decreased Tredegar Inds (TG) Position By $1.91 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Tredegar Inds Inc (TG) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 119,636 shares as Tredegar Inds Inc (TG)’s stock 0.00%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 3.78 million shares with $60.99 million value, down from 3.90M last quarter. Tredegar Inds Inc now has $573.24 million valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 103,766 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 19.04% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 9.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 9,124 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock declined 14.72%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 104,062 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 94,938 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold TG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 3,849 shares. 732 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Ltd Liability. 760 were reported by Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 11,728 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 88,445 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 179,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Grp has invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. 36,622 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 21,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,809 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 29,872 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 55,665 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 17,345 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Intl Flavors Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stake by 31,831 shares to 575,640 valued at $74.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 196,500 shares. Bunge Limited Com (NYSE:BG) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,827 activity. 1,000 Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) shares with value of $15,827 were bought by Waleski Anne G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Utah Retirement Sys reported 24,686 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Davenport Com has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 9,969 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc accumulated 33,328 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fil Limited stated it has 3 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130,026 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications holds 0.01% or 51,467 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 590,774 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 97,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 14,764 shares to 221,298 valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 16,241 shares and now owns 607,898 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) was reduced too.