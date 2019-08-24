Gamco Investors Et Al Has Decreased Aes Com (AES) Position by $655,200; Stock Value Declined; Green Street Investors Continues to Hold Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 767,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, down from 803,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.32M shares traded or 84.02% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares to 195,400 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts, New York-based fund reported 27,247 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 9,826 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 143,559 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Clearbridge Lc accumulated 172,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated invested in 6,704 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 8,000 shares. Everence Management Inc owns 2,710 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South State holds 8,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.39M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 26,152 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 14,034 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 449,624 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc accumulated 3.60M shares or 1.79% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 28,750 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 264,213 shares. Hexavest accumulated 4.60 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Arrow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 18,648 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Company accumulated 10.58M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 44,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Capital Investors invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,346 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 78,513 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 39,677 shares to 370,303 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO) by 83,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC).