Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Its Stake in Cbs Class A (CBS.A) by $2.48 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Richard C Young & Company Lifted Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Class A (CBS.A) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 52,791 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.81 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 337 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 10.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.33% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 31,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 56,898 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 25,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 1.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Inv Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,753 were accumulated by Sky Inv Gru Ltd Liability Co. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. M Secs accumulated 11,244 shares. Bellecapital International Limited has 9,713 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 8,813 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Ser Lta has 96,569 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Grp accumulated 19,992 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 259,596 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation has 26,703 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Corda Inv Ltd Com reported 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 130,255 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 188,622 are owned by Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar Corp Com (NYSE:AIR) by 81,900 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 3,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,039 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Tech Plc Sh.

