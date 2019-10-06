Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Its Position in Griffon Com (GFF) by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Griffon Corp Com (GFF) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 133,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The hedge fund held 5.40 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.36 million, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Griffon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 147,361 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 12/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: Purchase Price $180 Million; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Net $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GFF’s profit will be $17.78M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Griffon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 92,136 shares to 192,850 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covetrus Inc by 25,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold GFF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 31.31 million shares or 1.33% more from 30.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 38,495 shares. Teton Inc reported 511,579 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 68,657 shares. Communication Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Tarbox Family Office holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 11,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,900 shares. Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 16,598 shares. Fmr Llc owns 875 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 0.08% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 13,709 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF).