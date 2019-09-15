Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Com (SBH) by $1.09 Million; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc Com (SBH) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 83,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The hedge fund held 744,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, down from 828,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 1.66 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 192,043 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,345 shares to 161,849 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 45,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA).

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SBH’s profit will be $65.10 million for 6.75 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SBH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes gets $250M loan for Seaport redevelopment – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 407.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coe Llc holds 0.75% or 5,474 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 3,370 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp reported 530 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,350 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication has invested 0.72% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Legal And General Group Inc Plc owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 28,824 shares. Mad River Investors stated it has 82,392 shares or 8.94% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 59,714 shares stake. Twin Tree LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 147 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.