Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut By $1.33 Million Its Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stake; American Midstream Partners LP Has 1.05 Sentiment

American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 23 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 22 sold and reduced their equity positions in American Midstream Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 31.03 million shares, up from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Midstream Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 14.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 15,802 shares as Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB)’s stock rose 13.31%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 205,316 shares with $17.39 million value, down from 221,118 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp Com now has $12.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 277,853 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Arclight Capital Partners Llc holds 81.72% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP for 15.39 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.88 million shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.56% invested in the company for 874,005 shares. The New York-based Caspian Capital Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares.

More notable recent American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Midstream Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Merger with ArcLight Affiliate and Intention to Delist Its Common Units – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks eke out a record close, but Wall Street remains cautious on upcoming earnings reports – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Luby’s appoints new executives amid turnaround efforts – Houston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 1.02M shares traded or 336.79% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids , condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $285.55 million. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing segment includes midstream natural gas systems that provide natural gas, NGLs, and condensate gathering, compression, treating, processing, fractionating, transporting, and selling services to the producers of natural gas and crude oil. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Transmission segment transports and delivers natural gas from producing wells, receipt points, or pipeline interconnects for shippers and other customers, which include local distribution companies, utilities, industrial and commercial customers, and power generation customers.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) stake by 162,290 shares to 288,000 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) stake by 112,800 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Liberty Sirius Group C was raised too.