Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $540,000; Disney (DIS) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Has Boosted Holding by $534,872 as Stock Value Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 324,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 288,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Newell Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.56M shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management stated it has 21,650 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 8.27M shares in its portfolio. 125,300 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,203 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 1.06% or 242,663 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 21,003 shares. Pzena Invest Llc stated it has 25.01 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Limited Co holds 15,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 953,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street reported 18.91 million shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 24,704 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0% or 241,529 shares. 58,410 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20,000 shares to 679,319 shares, valued at $29.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,961 shares, and cut its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,461 shares to 32,974 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,286 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).