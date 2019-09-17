Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Spon Ad (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Increased Its Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 56,166 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, up from 54,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $220.52. About 694,281 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $178.11. About 4.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,080 shares to 8,263 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 14,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,887 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Group Ltd Com accumulated 8,170 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 1.92% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.16% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,366 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co holds 0.11% or 12,873 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 75,321 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates Incorporated invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 56,825 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Central Bank & Trust And Trust Communication holds 0.89% or 19,356 shares. Appleton Ma holds 3,042 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd, California-based fund reported 40 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,771 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,089 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3,123 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

