Gamco Investors Et Al Decreased Its Holding in M & T Bk Com (MTB) by $2.84 Million; Cognios Capital Cut Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding as Share Value Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp Com (MTB) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 76,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09 million, down from 93,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $156.94. About 608,894 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 25,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 75,791 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 101,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 3.41M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 166,026 shares to 233,526 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (B:De (NYSE:DEO) by 42,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 EPS, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.29 million for 10.87 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.97 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

