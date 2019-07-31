Gamco Investors Et Al Decreased Amc Networks Cl A (AMCX) Position By $994,448; 2 Analysts Bullish Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 17,758 shares as Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 881,906 shares with $50.06M value, down from 899,664 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc Cl A now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.39M shares traded or 148.45% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M

Among 4 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barclays PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6 with “Equal Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by UBS. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Friday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 280 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 3 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMCX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 7,880 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc stated it has 64,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 250 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 195,503 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 248,886 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 16,134 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,092 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 131 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated owns 40,712 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Investec Asset North America stated it has 30,106 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 115,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 2.8% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH) stake by 35,500 shares to 790,175 valued at $25.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Armstrong Flooring Inc Com stake by 316,130 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.31% or GBX 3.64 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 154.08. About 48.73 million shares traded or 46.20% up from the average. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.