Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Tredegar Inds (TG) Holding by $1.47 Million as Shares Declined; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Its Position by $376,600

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.22M market cap company. The stock increased 10.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 3.41M shares traded or 163.19% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tredegar Inds Inc (TG) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 91,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% . The hedge fund held 3.69 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.28M, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tredegar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 19,044 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.57 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 22,305 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) for 115,448 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 10,450 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% or 37,081 shares. Intll Group Incorporated Inc reported 37,441 shares stake. 56,800 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 680,507 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). Blackrock invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). 403,031 are held by S Squared Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 42,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 226,123 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Capital accumulated 290,360 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares to 238,200 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold TG shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.61 million shares or 0.88% more from 21.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 32,529 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 180,131 shares. Century invested in 0% or 66,913 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has 441,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 124 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 3.69 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 179,388 shares. 21,474 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Axa reported 20,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.92M shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 14,642 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Incco by 816,938 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $95.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Braves Group C by 36,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc Com (NYSE:TISI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $15,827 activity.