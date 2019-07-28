Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Smith A O Com (AOS) Stake by $1.59 Million; Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Triumph Group New (TGI) as Share Value Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 352,889 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Triumph Group 4Q Included $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (AOS) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 110,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Smith A O Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triumph Group further reshapes portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Selected For Engineering Services On Major Aircraft Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 15,169 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Mondrian Invest Prtn Ltd invested in 145,796 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 217,338 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 115,011 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 0.01% or 16,016 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 565,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 484,031 shares. Sg Americas Limited has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 15,647 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Lp owns 442,671 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Incorporated has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.94M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W also sold $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares. 13,200 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Limited Com holds 2.3% or 137,271 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2.69M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc accumulated 583 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,854 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 219 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Llc holds 0.02% or 8,093 shares. 360 are owned by Kistler. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 60 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 21,087 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 1,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 61,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.51% or 417,303 shares. 4,500 are owned by Hourglass Cap Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Capital Inv Service Of America holds 215,448 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc Cl A by 39,500 shares to 222,403 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business (NYSE:IBM) by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).