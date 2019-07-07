Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Macy’s (M) Stake by $312,000; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,651 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 124,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.87M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 2.4% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 22/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO SEEKS QUICK MAJORITY CHINA JV STAKE: NIKKEI; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 24,853 shares to 53,671 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

