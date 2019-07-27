Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Its El Paso Elec Co Com New (EE) Position; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Shorts Increased By 0.37%

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) had an increase of 0.37% in short interest. ECPG’s SI was 6.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.37% from 6.75 million shares previously. With 201,200 avg volume, 34 days are for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s short sellers to cover ECPG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 179,871 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity. $45.26M worth of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was sold by JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. on Tuesday, March 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 131,800 shares. Parkside Fin Bankshares Tru holds 0% or 61 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 192,584 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 321,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 79,100 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested in 12,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 50,430 shares. 10,387 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,621 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Smith Graham And Communication Inv Limited Partnership invested in 340,348 shares. 18,802 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 181,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 6,250 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.06% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 15,761 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,129 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability reported 219,624 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 10,932 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 45,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 6,748 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 0.01% or 785 shares. 23,454 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 9,089 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Mizuho maintained El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) rating on Friday, March 29. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $58 target.

